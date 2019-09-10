Storm Area 51 Festival Canceled Because It Was a 'Possible Humanitarian Disaster'

The organizers of the Storm Area 51 festival called “AlienStock” have canceled the event in the Nevada desert, citing a “possible humanitarian disaster” associated with having people show up unprepared in an area with few amenities and little water.

“Due to the lack of infrastructure, poor planning, risk management, and blatant disregard for the safety of the expected 10,000+ AlienStock attendees, we decided to pull the plug on the festival,” a message on AlienStock’s website reads.

AlienStock was set up by the Facebook meme page “Storm Area 51,” and was planned for the weekend of September 20 near Rachel, Nevada. The local town has been actively warning people on its website not to come, noting that many local residents are armed and would be willing to defend their property.

AlienStock says it will relocate to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center for an "Area 51 Celebration" that will have EDM musicians and art.

“We are not interested in, nor will we tolerate any involvement in a FYREFEST 2.0,” the website reads. “We foresee a possible humanitarian disaster in the works, and we can’t participate in any capacity at this point … we just don’t want anyone to get injured or stuck in the middle of the desert.”