Uber Deducts Millions from Drivers’ Wages for Airport Tickets They Can't Appeal

Five months prior, the police at San Francisco’s International Airport wrote him up for a permit violation while he was waiting to pick up a passenger. But rather than serving Tedros the ticket, as a police officer normally would, the airport issued the citation directly to Uber without Tedros’ knowledge.

On March 3, 2018, Tedros, a rideshare driver in Sacramento, received an email from Uber notifying him that the rideshare giant would deduct $100 from his next paycheck.

Tedros is one of thousands of rideshare drivers in the United States who have had this problem. Contracts between Uber and airports allow for millions of dollars each year to be funneled out of their paychecks into the hands of airports, which are typically owned by local governments and publicly-owned airport authorities. Between 2016 and 2019, rideshare drivers paid $3.8 million in fines to Los Angeles World Airports, the airport authority that owns and operates Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), according to data collected from a public records request by the Mobile Workers Alliance, an advocacy group which represents gig workers in Southern California. Within that time period, the airport authority issued 11,117 citations to drivers, according to the same source.

“I’ve had four citations of $100 each deducted from my pay. Sometimes this means I’ve had negative earnings and no money to pay for gas,” Tedros told Motherboard on the phone in July. “I’ve called Uber and they said ‘we can’t do anything.’ There was no way for me to contest the citation.”

It wasn’t the first or last time Tedros had his paycheck slashed due to a citation from San Francisco’s airport police that had occurred months prior without his knowledge.

“We realize this likely will come as a surprise, but per your agreement with Uber, we must collect the violation amount from you,” the email from Uber, reviewed by Motherboard, reads. “The violation amount will be deducted from your next pay statement.”

Experts say this system is a violation of drivers' Constitutionally-enshrined due process rights, which say that the government cannot take legal action against a person without notifying them of the charges or action and offering the person an opportunity to present their case before a neutral party. Under normal circumstances, drivers in the United States have the right to dispute parking and traffic citations in a court, and often do so successfully.

“What’s happening is drivers get wages taken away as a result of tickets that they don’t know why they got and have no opportunity to contest,” Veena Dubal, a law professor at UC Hastings and gig economy expert, told Motherboard. “I think it’s a due process issue; the government is taking away their money without them understanding why. It seems fundamentally unfair, and I’d say the airport is at fault. Why wouldn’t an Uber driver get a chance to contest a ticket like you and I would?”

Annie, an Uber driver in San Francisco, who asked to be identified by her first name only because she feared retaliation from Uber, said she received a $100 deduction from her earnings in December 2019 for stopping in a pedestrian zone at San Francisco’s airport but had no recollection of the alleged event, because it occurred in September, three months prior.