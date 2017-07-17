What We Know About the Australian Woman Killed by Minnesota Cops

Authorities in Minneapolis, Minnesota, are investigating the police-involved shooting of an Australian woman, who was killed by officers over the weekend. According to the Star Tribune, Justine Damond called 911 to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home before she was shot.

"Two Minneapolis police officers responded to a 911 call of a possible assault... just before 11:30 PM on Saturday," the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said in a news release. "At one point, an officer fired their weapon, fatally striking a woman."

The 40-year-old reportedly approached the officers' squad car in the alley. According to sources who spoke with the Tribune, Damond then approached the officers in their squad car. A cop who's since been identified as officer Mohamed Noor then reportedly shot Damond through the door on the driver's side.

Damond lived with her fiancé, Don, who was on a business trip at the time of the shooting. The pair had planned to marry in August.

On Sunday morning, Damond's soon-to-be stepson, Zach, 22, arrived on the scene and gave a brief statement to reporters. "Basically, my mom's dead because a police officer shot her for reasons I don't know," he said. "I demand answers. If anybody can help, just call police and demand answers. I'm so done with all this violence."

Minneapolis mayor Betsy Hodges called the shooting "tragic" in a press conference on Sunday afternoon. She called for answers as to why the officers' body cameras were not turned on during the incident. Police in Minneapolis started wearing body cams in July 2016 as part of an effort to improve relations with the community.

"I am heartsick and deeply disturbed by the fatal officer-involved shooting that happened last night," Mayor Hodges said. "We have few facts at this point... I want to know more. I call on the BCA to share as much information with all of us as quickly as they can. I have questions about why the body cams weren't on."

Damond, previously known as Justine Ruszczyk, was a University of Sydney trained veterinarian who was teaching meditation and yoga. Her family back in Australia made a brief statement on Monday saying they were shocked by her death.

According to the Washington Post, 523 people have been killed by police in the US so far in 2017.

More information as this story develops.

