The Gaming Fan Who Accidentally Became a Historian

It has, in essence, been lost to history. This, unfortunately, happens all the time with games , past and present. As such, the true history of any piece of culture, video games or otherwise, largely wouldn’t exist without passionate fans filling in the blanks corporations let develop.

There’s a good chance you’ve never heard of Digital Devil Story Trading Card Game, a physical card game spin-off produced by Atlus in the late 90s. There is no Wikipedia entry, and it was never released outside of Japan. Even the hardcore Shin Megami Tensei websites don’t have much information on it, outside of noting that it, at one point, existed.

“I was met with thousands of physical cards that I wanted to get my hands on,” said weaK_willO over email recently.

Card Summoner, like a lot of Japanese games at the time, had not been released in English. weaK_willO, fortunately, had a limited grasp of Japanese and was able to figure out how to play. Card Summoner proved entertaining enough that weaK_willO was hoping to order a physical version, but at the time, Google turned up nothing. It wasn’t until they searched in Japanese (真・女神転生) that a successful result came up. It was everything they wanted.

The fan filling in the blanks on Digital Devil Story Trading Card Game is gaming and tabletop enthusiast weaK_willO, who stumbled into becoming a historian by accident. A few years back, after playing 2009’s Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey for the DS, weaK_willO wanted more from the Atlus JRPG series. That led to a game that combined both passions and is also a tongue twister, 2001’s Shin Megami Tensei Trading Card: Card Summoner.

One of the big problems for weaK_willO was figuring out what they were looking at. The Internet provided zero answers to core mysteries that proved difficult for playing the game, let alone amassing a collection. How many cards are there? Are they still making them?

Sorting this branch of Atlus JRPGs can be confusing. Atlus is best known for two major franchises: Persona and Megami Tensei. You don’t get to Persona without the early success of Megami Tensei, based on a trilogy of sci-fi books by Japanese author Aya Nishitani that involved demons invoked through technology. The first book was called Digital Devil Story. The Megami Tensei franchise involves various spin-offs, one of which is Digital Devil Saga. The “Shin” part that was later added to “Megami Tensei” when Atlus rebooted the series, and while Persona is now its own thing, it started as a subseries of the Megami Tensei franchise.

“This is where the game being niche was unfavorable,” said weaK_willO.

The problem for weaK_willO was that the card game was a niche of a niche. It’s normal for something popular in Japan to never appear elsewhere, but by all accounts, Digital Devil Story Trading Card Game wasn’t even all that popular in Japan, either. It doesn’t take much for a fandom to spring up around something, but apparently no one had paid much attention.

Consequently, they were forced to do the grunt work themselves, so they started looking up various card packs being sold online and noting what they found. This involved making a catalog of prices, so they could figure out what cards were rare and which were common.

“It all got daunting fast that I lost motivation,” they said.

Until this point, weaK_willO was doing all the investigative work on their own. They did find one website that had some information on the collection, but it proved woefully incomplete.

Because they didn’t know what to buy, weaK_willO had yet to actually buy a single card. This was a process that went on for months because buying random cards would not lead to weaK_willO’s ultimate goal, which was to let other people play a forgotten gaming relic.