Who's Paying $5,000 for One Houseplant? More People Than You'd Think

Orlean's observations were about hardcore orchid collectors, people who had once been "seemingly normal" before they cultivated a willingness to risk literally everything to get their hands on the rarest members of the Orchidaceae family. Twenty-five years later, plant obsessives are still out there, but instead of, say, shoving flowers into pillowcases during a midday swamp raid , they can send DMs about whatever they're into, join a nursery's lengthy waiting list, or place an eye-watering bid on an auction site.

"Collecting can be a sort of lovesickness," journalist Susan Orlean wrote in the latter part of the last century. "If you begin collecting living things, you are pursuing something imperfectable, and even if you manage to find them and then possess them, there is no guarantee they won't die or change."

Just last weekend, an anonymous New Zealander paid NZD $8,150 (the equivalent of USD $5,291) for an "extremely rare variegated Rhaphidophora tetrasperma" on the auction site Trade Me. The sale set a new record for the most expensive houseplant to ever be sold on the platform (and the final purchase price came out to roughly $1,325 per leaf).

The plant's variegation—a cell mutation that causes some of the leaves to appear white, pink, or yellow, in this case—is what drove that price into four figures. "A plant will grow a leaf that looks a little bit different, because those leaves don't have chlorophyll," Jesse Waldman, the director of marketing and eCommerce at Pistils Nursery in Portland, Oregon told VICE. "If you take a cutting and propagate it, you can hope [the variegation] keeps going, but that kind of mutation isn't very stable. A lot of plants will revert back to their solid green form, which is a factor that makes them a little bit more challenging to produce in huge numbers."

The weekend auction marked the third time this year that a houseplant has set a new sales record on Trade Me; the Rhaphidophora even out-priced a Hoya carnosa 'compacta' with a cream and yellow variegation that sold for $4,225 in June, and a variegated Monstera aurea that went for $3,726 while I was writing this piece.

What's prompted this interest in high-dollar rarities? It depends on who you talk to. One gardener compared it to collecting pricey handbags, shrugging it off as "exclusivity, showing off and downright silliness." But to Dr. Bridget Behe, a Horticulture professor at Michigan State University and horticulture marketing expert, it's just Econ 101.

"Plants, like people, can be a bit fickle. Social media can help create demand where supply is quite low, creating rare plants," she said. "FOMO is real and some people emotionally want that specific plant, so it drives up prices by driving up demand. Pretty simple economics. Having said that, once some genius plant propagator cracks the code for how to propagate the plant, voila, there are more plants to sell and the price goes down."

Aroids like monstera, philodendron, and pothos have undoubtedly benefited from their Insta-ubiquity, driven by plantfluencers (sigh), hashtags, and unboxing videos. "Six years ago, I asked the person who was buying [for Pistils] at the time if we could get some variegated monstera in, and she was like 'They're really just a hard sell,'" Waldman said. "Flash forward to now and I'd say we get anywhere from two to 10 emails a week asking about that plant and Instagram DMs almost every day. When we get one in, I have to hold back on putting it on social because the call volume and the request volume is just too much to handle."

But not everybody who scrolls through plant-focused Insta accounts or visits their local nursery is interested in dropping several months' rent on a variegated flex; most of us just like houseplants. According to the National Gardening Association's most recent National Gardening Survey, the highest-ever number of 18- to 34-year-olds are now participating in "gardening activities," including raising indoor plants. As a result, retail sales in the lawn and garden category hit a new high of $47.8 billion last year, and per-household plant-related spending jumped to an average of $503—numbers that are expected to keep going up.