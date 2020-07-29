This Is Footage From a Spy Plane That Flew Above George Floyd Protests in Minneapolis

The footage obtained by Motherboard was taken between May 30 and June 5. It does not show active protests; instead, the footage appears to show people on the ground attempting to blind the plane’s pilots and/or its instruments. Lasers are commonly used to distract or temporarily blind pilots. The Minnesota State Patrol did not explain why it only released this specific footage: “The State Patrol flight section provided all video from your data request that was available,” a spokesperson for the MSP said. “The question on the use of the laser and charging is an open investigation.”