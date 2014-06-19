16 Musicians Losing Their Shit on Stage

Touring is a pain in the ass. You’re stuck in a van or bus with the same smelly people, day in/day out. You have to do your job every single night in front of a whole room full of people, even when you’re sick, tired, hungover, or just generally don’t feel like it. And on top of that, you also have to deal with every dickhead heckler, comedian, and amateur videographer in the audience. So naturally, once in a while, you’re gonna have an off night on stage. Here is a list of musicians having off nights…
Courtney Love
Dave Grohl
Green Day
Unwritten Law
Staind
Notorious B.I.G.
Billy Joel
Pearl Jam
Queens of the Stone Agesomething
Videos by VICE
Nickelback
Discharge
Guns N’ Rosesan entire compilation video
Michael Jackson
The Ataris
Screeching Weasel
GarbageEspecially when she’s on her period
Dan Ozzi got pissed off and threw a hot dog at a museum once. Follow him on Twitter – @danozzi
Also check out:
A Brief History of Billy Corgan Losing His Goddamn Mind
The 11 Types of Assholes Who Attend Music Festivals
Justin Bieber: Destined to Lose His Goddamn Mind