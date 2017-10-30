Andre 3000 Says We Will Find «Hours and Hours» of Music When He Dies

There are a handful of albums that rap fans will never stop wishing for, even though there’s no sign of them ever seeing the light of day; Dr. Dre’s Detox, Jay Electronica’s debut album, and Andre 3000’s long-rumored solo project are a few examples. The last of those is the one fans seem to have the most hope for considering that 3 Stacks has teased the public with stellar verses over the past few years. Still, none of those verses have been followed with any real news of an album coming from the Atlanta-bred icon. In a new interview with GQ, Andre talks about the likelihood of him releasing new music and what has been on his mind during his fourteen year break from the spotlight:

On why he recently moved to NYC:

Videos by VICE

I was in a creative hole, a personal hole, and I was still not dealing with my mom’s and my father’s deaths. And really, I don’t know if I have still. You know: Just push that away. The problem with being successful is you can do whatever you do times ten. And no one to stop you. You can easily go down the wrong path and you get into that place. And the thing that brings you out is other people.

Around the time of his The Love Below album, Andre started to feel like he was being watched in social settings:

Before that album, I moved to California. It started a little bit before then, and I just chucked it off as ‘Aw, yeah, man, I just need to take a break.’ And I started to notice it getting worse and worse. Because the more you run from it, the worse it gets. You don’t want to explain it, because you don’t want to be a weak link around your friends. I never told my crew for a long time, so I just started getting to myself. Spending more time with myself and stopped touring. And it felt great for me to do that, because it’s like, ‘Phew, I don’t like that life, I don’t like that confrontation.’

On the potential disappointment of never dropping a solo album:

Like, ‘I wanted to put out my own project.’ Things I’ve been working on. But that’s for my personal [satisfaction], you know? And when my dad passed away, there was mourning for him dying, but there was a whole ‘nother wave of mourning because I realized, ‘Whoa, he died in his house alone.’ And I wondered: Had he done everything he wanted to do?

Read the rest of the interview over at GQ.



Follow Lawrence Burney on Twitter.