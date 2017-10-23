Billy Corgan’s “Wrecking Ball” Cover Made People Laugh Awkwardly

Billy Corgan—sorry, William Patrick Corgan, as he now likes to be known—just released a solo album called Ogilala. He’s currently touring to promote it, and last Friday night, he played a show in Toronto, Canada. So far, so whatever, right? Well sit the fuck tight because there’s obviously more.

Today, audio from that show has surfaced and boy oh boy are you in for a treat. Here’s a recording on which you can hear Corgan playing his very own version of Miley Cyrus’ «Wrecking Ball,» and the audience reacting accordingly (nervous laughter in the beginning, total silence towards the end). You can practically hear their minds whirring through from ‘why do I recognize this?’ to ‘oh hehe OK, he’s making fun of Miley Cyrus’ to ‘damn OK maybe this slaps a bit; what will I tell my kids??’ It’s a pretty fair removal from what his fans are used to but hey, maybe that’s OK! I complain a lot about men not taking pop music by women seriously, so it’d be kind of wrong to criticize Corgan for giving it a go. And he weirdly manages to turn it into something that sounds like his own—though one pointer might be to read the room next time. The moms and dads of Toronto are, doubtlessly, kind of puzzled.

