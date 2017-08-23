Young Hero Arrested for Doing the Macarena in the Road in Saudi Arabia

Categorically, here’s the best thing you will see today:

Want a list of reasons why this video of an unknown 14-year-old boy performing the 1990s dance craze otherwise known as the «Macarena» in the middle of a street in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia really is the greatest thing you will find online today? Fine, here:

1) The «Macarena» absolutely fucks and there’s no getting around it. Don’t tell me this video didn’t remind you how hard this song truly fucks.

2) There are not enough songs with dance routines in contemporary pop and I’m glad this anonymous hero has brought the problem to our attention.

3) Not only is this kid doing the «Macarena» in public, but he’s doing it in the middle of the road. Why? I don’t know. But he’s feeling himself and isn’t that all that matters? Shouldn’t we all take a leaf out of his book?

4) His purposeful stride, his look over at his mate with the camera at the beginning. This 14-year-old is here to do one thing and one thing only, and that’s a 1990s party dance.

5) His freestyle from 0:26 onwards, at about 0:37 it gets quite ‘mum at a wedding’ which is really the crowning glory.

6) He stopped traffic. A moment’s silence for the comic perfection sight of four entire lanes of SUVs waiting for this kid to finish his «Macarena.»

7) The close-up on his wiggling at 0:43.

So yes, while the video in itself is pure, perfect, incredible, there is a twist in the tale. Our «Macarena» dancing hero has repertedly been arrested, and will be questioned by Saudi police over «improper public behaviour» and causing traffic disturbances—and indeed, some have deemed his behavior «inappropriate.» His nationality and identity are not known but I would just like to be the first to say: #FreeMacarenaBoy. Get it trending, guys.

