Calling All Cyndi Lauper and Cam’Ron Fans: Here’s «Dime After Dime»

Has anyone flipped a sample so beautifully as Cam’Ron? He’s changed Vanessa Carlton’s «A Thousand Miles» into a street banger that runs for ten thousand miles—and now this, a reimagining of Cyndi Lauper’s «Time After Time» into a slow meditation on what it means to be hustling «Dime After Dime».

Seeing as «Time After Time» is already couched in heartbreak, Cam’Ron’s version feels all the more poignant as the song focuses on drug addiction and people reaching out even when they’re down to the last few coins in their pocket. Watch the video above.

