Cannabis Olive Oil Infusions

Porciones: 1

Ingredientes

1 large Mason jar

1 large pot of water

1/2 oz. to 2 oz. cannabis of your choice (high THC or high CBD trim)

4 cups of olive oil

a strainer

a cooking thermometer

a cookie sheet or oven-safe dish

Direcciones

1. Start with 1/2 ounce to 2 ounces of the high THC or high CBD trim of your choice. Depending on how strong you like your infusion to be, approximately 1 ounce per infusion will be a great sized serving; if using buds, start with 1/4 ounce to 1 ounce. The first step is to decarboxylate the cannabis.* If making a high THC infusion, decarboxylate cannabis for 20 to 30 minutes between 240 and 260°F. If making a high CBD infusion, decarboxylate cannabis for 30 to 60 minutes at approximately 280°F to 300°F. Be warned that your whole house will turn into a vapor bag so if you are trying to be private or in close proximity of neighbors be warned there will be a very strong odor of cannabis! *When you smoke weed, the THCA molecule loses its carboxylic group (COOH) in the form of water vapor and carbon dioxide and becomes THC. Long story short, THCA becomes THC and your cannabis becomes psychoactive. This process is called decarboxylation or decarbing.

2. While your cannabis is decarboxylating, take a large pot of water and start to heat it. Put the mason jar cap on the bottom of the pot so your glass jar can rest on it. You can also use some other type of device to create space between the pot and the jar.

3. Peel and coarsely chop your garlic or ginger roots and place them in the jar. After the cannabis has fully decarboxylated in the oven, add it to the jar. Pour olive oil into the jar, making sure to cover all of the product.

4. Place jar in the warm water for 1 to 2 hours at a medium low temperature. This is the binding part of the infusion process and the oil needs to get to approximately 150 to 200° for about an hour. Use your cooking thermometer to make sure the desired temperature is reached.

5. After the cannabis and oil have been bound, strain your oil using a press, cheesecloth, or strainer. It’s very important to keep these oils refrigerated or frozen after use! With water comes life and these are fresh ginger or garlic, which could be enough to make botulism if not refrigerated or frozen properly.

6. Use with your favorite dishes. Bong appétit!

De Bong Appetit: Om Edibles