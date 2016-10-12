Cloud Nothings Share New Song «Modern Act,» Announce New Album ‘Life Without Sound’

Winter is coming, but along with it will come the new album from Cloud Nothings. The Cleveland indie-punkers have returned with «Modern Act,» the first single from an album called Life Without Sound that’s due January 27. «Modern Act» is one of frontman and songwriter Dylan Baldi’s sunnier compositions, with a simple and yearning chorus of «I want a love / that’s all I need lately» and the band’s instantly recognizable chugging groove. The name of Cloud Nothings’ album imagines a silent existence but it’s great to hear their distinctive take on indie rock in our ears again. Stream «Modern Act» below and check out Cloud Nothings’ tour dates as well.

10/14 Greenville, SC – Fall for Greenville Fest

11/12 Santa Ana, CA – Outpost Festival

1114 Oakland, CA – Starlite Social Club

11/16 Los Angeles, CA – Hi Hat

01/26 Cleveland, OH – Beachland ballroom

01/27 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

01/28 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre

01/30 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

01/31 Boston, MA – Paradise

02/01 New York, NY – Webster Hall

02/03 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

02/10 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

03/01 Copenhagen – Loppen

03/02 Malmo, SE – Babel

03/03 Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand

03/05 Oslo, NO – Parkteatret

03/06 Hamburg, DE – Knust

03/07 Berlin, DE – Bi Nuu

03/08 Munich, DE – Kranhalle

03/09 Cologne, DE – Luxor

03/11 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

03/12 Brussels, BE – Botanique

03/14 Paris, FR – Petit Bain

03/16 Bristok, UK – Thekla

03/17 Glasgow, UK – Stereo

03/18 Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute

03/19 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

03/21 London, UK – Koko

03/22 Birmingham, UK – The Hare & Hounds

03/23 Brighton, UK – The Haunt

Photo by Jesse Lirola

Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer.


