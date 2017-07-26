Corbin Ate Kurt Cobain and Ian Curtis’ Hearts and Returned with «ICE BOY»

In the past few years Minnesota-based artist Corbin has come to be defined as the epitome of sad, angry, heartfelt yet also heartless music. Locking himself in a lightless basement for months on end, his songs burrow into the core of what it means to simultaneously give and not give a fuck. Raw, potent—at times poetic, at others leaning more into R&B—he carved his own sound.

And then… he disappeared. Well, kind of, anyway. His social media has been relatively quiet and—besides a track thrown up on Soundcloud six months or so ago—he hasn’t released a track in two years, when his collaboration project with Booby Raps dropped out of the ether and into your ears. That changes today with the release of «ICE BOY» and the announcement of a North American tour.

Produced by Shlohmo and D33J yet seemingly drawn from the blackened blood of Ian Curtis and Kurt Cobain, «ICE BOY» perfectly fits the Corbin mould and builds upon it—sounding dark, reckless, angsty, totally head over heels in love but lonely and alone, lost in a windowless room, teetering over the edge. All of which is to say: this is some pure shit, way too beyond catharsis to go back.

