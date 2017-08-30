Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile’s First Song, “Over Everything,” Rules

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile have released the first song from their forthcoming collaborative LP, Lotta Sea Lice. «Over Everything» premiered on Beats 1 this afternoon as Zane Lowe’s World Record, and it’s everything that it should be—gorgeous, wry guitar-pop. Barnett and Vile trade verses, musing on the life of a solitary songwriter, before laying harmonies over one another.



«We kinda just met over time,» Barnett told Lowe about the collaboration in a brief interview on Beats 1. «We had a couple of mutual friends and we met at festivals and stuff. Just kinda got together one day to maybe record a song in the studio. Then when he was in Melbourne on tour with a day or two off, and then we did it a couple more times and ended up with an album’s worth of… something.

«It’s kinda nice,» Barnett added. «We started to kinda do the single and then we were like, «Maybe we should do an EP so it doesn’t get lost in the world of singles, and then we did a cover here and there and did a cover of each other’s songs and then all of these songs suddenly appeared.»

They’ll be touring the record, too, with Greatest Drummer In The World™ Janet Weiss in the band. This record is going to be great. Watch the video for «Over Everything» at the top of the page.

