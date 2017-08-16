DOOM and Jay Electronica Combine for New KMD Track «True Lightyears»

Before DOOM was rap’s illest villain, he was in the 90s Long Beach hip-hop group KMD. The group gained some acclaim and a record deal before their career was tragically cut short with the death of DOOM’s (then Zev Love X) brother DJ Subroc in 1993. DOOM eventually created a solo legacy all his own, but now he’s revisiting KMD with a new album called Crack in Time and Adult Swim has released the first single «True Lightyears» as part of their 2017 Singles Series.

The song features DOOM’s fellow rap hermit mystic Jay Electronica on the opening verse, talking about Jedi codes and weather patterns while also making these dorky things sound cold as hell. Also, check how DOOM sneaks into rap’s current wave of flute melodies by sampling what sounds like Latin jazz (natch, DOOM is a crate digger extraordinaire). You can listen to «True Lightyears» below.