Dr. Dre Breaks a Two-Year Silence with «Gunfire»

Earlier this week, documentary series about Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s rise in the music industry, The Defiant Ones, premiered on HBO. Relevant to the themes covered in the series, Dr. Dre has a new song titled «Gunfire» or «Gunfiya» (as it’s also being stylized), which he recently premiered on his Beats 1 show, The Pharmacy. It’s his first new music since his 2015 Compton album and it covers the 20 years Dre has been in the game, including the trials it took to get to this point of success. «Gunfire» is available online now, but it will also appear in the fourth episode of The Defiant Ones. Listen above.

