DRAM Takes A$AP Rocky and Juicy J Back to the 60s in «Gilligan»

Back in April, DRAM released a sure-fire collaboration with A$AP Rocky and Juicy J titled «Gilligan.» The song’s bouncy, Three 6 Mafia-nodding beat is the perfect template for the Virginia native’s slurred delivery as he sings about being faded at the party. Today, «Gilligan» got a colorful, 60s themed video to go along with it. In the clip, Big Baby, Rocky, and Juicy are surrounded by women in cheek-less suits with tall hair, pushing carts at an old supermarket. At other points, DRAM turns into a vintage weatherman, rocking plaid blazer and turtleneck. Watch the video above.

