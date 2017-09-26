Enjoy a Wholesome Video for Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile’s «Continental Breakfast»

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile (the world’s second most well known Kurt ‘n’ Courtney) are due to release their collaborative album Lotta Sea Lice on October 13, and honestly, it’s shaping up to be one of the straight up nicest albums of the year. When they initially announced the record they released «Over Everything,» a gentle meander of a track, with an accompanying chill video. Now they’re doubling down on that mood with «Continental Breakfast,» and its actually weirdly heartwarming visual.

The song itself is a sweet ode to long-distance friendship, and in keeping with the spirit of things, the video features some very wholesome footage of our two troubadours hanging out with their families at a very beautiful house, and at a fun fair. It is very lovely indeed. Watch the video above and, I don’t know, wish that you and your family even liked each other this much. Maybe call your grandma.

Videos by VICE

Follow Lauren on Twitter.