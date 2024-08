The weather has not been kind to Lorde in recent days with her washed-out Lollapalooza set followed by an equally damp Montreal Osheaga festival performance. But the rain didn’t stop the New Zealand star from covering Martha Wainwright’s «Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole» (accompanied only by an acoustic guitar) at the Oshega show.

The performance also included a guest appearance from co-writer Tove Lo on «Homemade Dynamite.» Check both performances below.

Image: YouTube