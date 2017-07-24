Brad Pitt Casually Joined Frank Ocean On Screen at FYF Fest

Frank Ocean’s FYF Fest set this past Sunday (July 23) looks to have been a roaring success, with the voice of an extremely in-its-feelings generation rocking the same headphones and stage set up as he did at London’s Lovebox Festival, and generally giving the people what they came for.

A particularly cute and/or weird moment (depending on your perspective) came when he beamed up visuals of Brad Pitt on his big screen, making them kind of look like the end of the «Summer Nights» sequence in Grease. Pitt was sitting near the edge of the stage, and dabbled in a bit of «I’m actually on the phone m8?» performance art while Frank played «Close To You» and a Jackson 5 «Never Can Say Goodbye» cover. Have a look:

Pitt is a self-proclaimed Frank Ocean fan, as he stated in GQ back in May. In an in-depth interview, he told the magazine, «I’ve been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean. I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special. I can’t find a bad [song].»



Despite the fact that saying «this young man» makes Cool Movie Star Brad Pitt sound like yer slightly nerdy dad, the two have obviously bonded since. First, Frank wore a Brad T-shirt during his Parklife Festival performance in Manchester, as a little wink and nod. And now Pitt’s returned the favor in his own way, taking a starring role in Frank’s Spike Jonze-filmed show. During the FYF Fest performance, Frank also debuted a brand new cover, of Steve Monite’s «Only You,» which I have also included some fan-shot footage of below because I live to serve:

Overall an excellent showing from Frank Ocean—long may he and his sweetly intimate, unusual festival headlining set reign over summer 2017.

