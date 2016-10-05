Garbage’s Video for «Magnetized» Is a Science Experiment Gone Wrong

​We here at Noisey have been on a strong Garbage kick this year, and not just because lead singer Shirley Manson has been kind enough to go on dates with our editors​ and let them into her home​ where we definitely, totally did not help ourselves to things out of her medicine cabinet and if there are some items missing that’s really weird and we have no idea what happened to them. It’s also because the band’s sixth album, Strange Little Birds, ended up being worth the four-year wait.

The band just released a video for the album’s very industrial track, «Magnetized.» The video has a real illegal-science-experiments-on-little-kids-gone-wrong vibe to it. So if you’ve also been binge-watching Stranger Things lately, this should feel right up your alley. Hook the video directly up to your brain via probes and electrodes (or just click the play button below if that’s easier). All hail Shirley Manson.