Gene Simmons Is Now Being Sued for Sexual Battery [Updated]

A radio and television broadcaster is suing Kiss frontman Gene Simmons for sexual battery, the San Bernardino Sun reports. The suit was filed on Friday, December 15, and relates to an incident that allegedly took place during an interview at on November 1 at a Rock ‘n’ Brews restaurant San Manuel Casino location in Highland, California.



According to the Sun, the alleged incident took place during a green room interview about Rock ‘n’ Brews, the restaurant chain that Simmons cofounded, and its expansion into Highland. The plaintiff, identified as “Jane Doe,» claims that, during the interview, Simmons took her hand and “forcefully placed it on his knee and held it on his knee.” Though the plaintiff removed Simmons’ hand immediately, the suit claims, the Kiss bassist continued with his “unwanted, unwarranted sexual advances” by reaching for the woman’s hand again.

From the Sun:

“Defendant Simmons turned standard interview questions into sexual innuendos, which made plaintiff Doe extremely uncomfortable,” according to the lawsuit, noting that Simmons grabbed the woman’s hand again, made a cooing sound and said she “must use lotion” before making another sexual innuendo. He then “forcibly flicked/struck” the woman in the middle of her throat, then provided an “incoherent explanation” for doing it after noticing the woman’s shock, according to the lawsuit.

Per the Sun, the suit then goes on to claim that Simmons continued his advances during a promo photo op after the interview.

Following the Nov. 1 interview, the woman posed with Simmons for a promotional photograph. That’s when Simmons “reached toward Plaintiff Doe’s buttocks and touched it,” according to the lawsuit.



“Again, Plaintiff Doe kept her composure and discreetly moved away,” the lawsuit states. “They took the pictures, but Plaintiff Doe declined the invitation to ‘stay around.’”

Simmons was recently banned from Fox News after reportedly bursting into a staff meeting at the network, bearing his belly, hitting staff over the head with copies of his new book, and making sexist remarks.

Update: 1:12 PM: In a statement sent to Noisey via a PR representative this afternoon, Simmons denied the allegations and said that he would retaliate to the suit. «I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media,» the statement read.» For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way.»

The statement continued: «I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering these allegations. And, I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence.»

