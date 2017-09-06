Godspeed You! Black Emperor’s «Anthem for No State» Is Scary but Kickass

Only about a week after dropping first single «Undoing a Luciferian Towers,» Godspeed You! Black Emperor have heaved another slab of dystopian orchestral rock into the world from their upcoming album Luciferian Towers. This one is called «Anthem for No State, Pt. III,» and as you can tell from that naming scheme it’s merely the final part of a larger suite that closes the album. The song definitely stands on its own, however, although «stands» is maybe too polite a word for the force of this music.

With terrifying intensity, GY!BE summon a twangy, strings-doubled surf-rock guitar riff from amidst torrents of noise before crashing into a proto-metal jam session that consumes the latter half of the track. The band have definitely gone full spaghetti-western before, most notably on the song literally called «The Cowboy,» so this is just relying on old but effective tricks. As usual, this objectively badass music is actually about environmental destruction and the greed of mankind, but you can still bang your head to it. Listen to «Anthem for No State, Pt. III» here.

Videos by VICE

Phil is on Twitter.

