You know what a dinosaur bend is? Yeah, we didn’t either. Until we sat down with shredder Ace Frehley of KISS at Electric Lady Studios. In a few short minutes, we began to learn how the guitarist helped establish KISS as one of the most recognizable rock bands of the last 50 years. The best part might be how giddy Matt Sweeney gets to play guitar with one of his childhood idols. Watch it below.