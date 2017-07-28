Hear a Haim-ified Version of Shania Twain’s «That Don’t Impress Me Much»

A bunch of great artists have recently paid homage to the musical genius of the one and only Ms. Shania Twain. There was Sheer Mag, doing a cover of «Man, I Feel Like a Woman!» at a wedding; there was me, four vodka Diet Cokes deep, screeching ‘SO YOU’RE BRAD PITT????» in a North London karaoke booth; and now the third arm of this hallowed musical trinity has emerged, in Haim.

Appearing on the Australian radio segment Like a Version (kinda like the Aussie version of the Live Lounge but with a better name), Danielle, Alana, and Este showed up to give a particularly Haim-ified version of «That Don’t Impress Me Much,» complete with lush harmonies, a slower tempo and finger-snap sound effects. Whether they’ve quite matched the genius of my rendition remains to be seen, but it’s just as lovely as you’d expect, and Danielle, as always, is a guitar wizard. Watch above!

Follow her on Twitter.