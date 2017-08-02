Here’s a Remix of «Reminder» From The Weeknd, Young Thug, and A$AP Rocky

Since the release of his third studio album Starboy at the end of last year, Abel Tesfaye has been pretty quiet (other than popping up on the title track of Lana Del Rey’s most recent release,) but today puts a stop to that.

Earlier today, he shared a remix of the Starboy cut «Reminder,» featuring some familiar faces in the shapes of Young Thug and A$AP Rocky, to add a little fun to proceedings. Thugger is on the same great form he’s been in since Beautiful Thugger Girls came out earlier this year (his verse is definitely a continuation of the style he played with on that album, which, of course, is very welcome), while Rocky rounds things off. Though it’s a pretty laid back track, this remix is a nice, understated one and sometimes that’s just right. Listen below:

Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey on Twitter.