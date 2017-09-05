Here’s a Trailer for Gucci Mane’s Forthcoming Autobiography

Since becoming a nationwide name in 2005, Gucci Mane has been one of rap’s most sophisticated at finding remarkably creative ways to talk about money, cars, drugs, and women. Because of that effortless wordplay, it’s easy to forget that his content hasn’t changed much in these 12 years. So it’s no shock that Mr. Zone 6 would make the leap to expressing himself with the written word. Back in March, he teased the release of his autobiography, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, when he posted a photo of it on Instagram. The book, which is published by Simon & Schuster, is a collection of memoirs that the East Atlanta rap icon wrote while serving time in prison between 2013-2016.

Today, Gucci released a trailer for his autobiography, a short collection of photos and video clips over the course of his life. Now with a new post-prison outlook, Gucci is ready to creatively share what life was like in his early days in Alabama, to now becoming one of the most celebrated artists to ever come out of Atlanta. The collection, which was written with Neil Martinez-Belkin, is now available for pre-order. Watch the trailer above.

Follow Lawrence Burney on Twitter.