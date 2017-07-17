Here’s Ed Sheeran Taking Up Valuable Breathing Room on ‘Game of Thrones’

Last night, Game of Thrones returned for the first part of its final act. Maps were drawn, dining halls were poisoned, dimensional portals were accidentally set up, it was a joyous time for all. Despite all these plot gears turning, the most publicized aspect of the show’s comeback was the addition of IRL English bard Ed Sheeran to the already filled-to-bursting cast. Even before his episode aired, this choice was further evidence of Sheeran infiltrating every layer of pop culture.

Sheeran’s appearance was indeed just a cameo but also how dare he interrupt what might be the series’ most interesting character arc, that of precocious-kid-fighter-turned-brutal-shapeshifting-assassin Arya Stark (Maisie Williams, who plays Arya, is apparently a noted Sheerio). Even putting aside how dope that particular story is by itself, there are just too many goddamn people in Game of Thrones. It’s gotten to the point that every single season premiere for the past three seasons basically consists of the entire cast yapping plot recaps at the audience. Putting someone else in the mix will definitely prompt the Kanye water bottle tweet as a response from the show’s fans. Here’s someone else you may care about and then maybe watch get impaled by a dozen spears. Of all the people it could have been, it had to be Ed. You can watch the Sheeran scene here.

Phil just wants some good fiction, that’s all. He’s on Twitter.

