Here’s «Hymn,» Another Powerful New Kesha Song

Kesha is gearing up to the release of her third studio album, Rainbow. It’s due next Friday (August 11), and in the run up, she’s been previewing a new song from the album weekly, accompanied by an essay explaining its meaning and background.

This week is no different: so far, we’ve heard «Praying,» «Woman,» «Learn to Let Go,» and now we have «Hymn,» and an essay about it hosted via Mic. What’s been so impressive about the Rainbow rollout is that each song seems to showcase another aspect of Kesha’s versatility, and for an artist who was previously thought of as a party-centric one trick pony, this is no mean feat. «Hymn» is probably the most chilled out of the new tracks, providing a quiet contrast to others which feel more vocally intense, and it seems to be a tribute from the singer to her fans, with its «This is a hymn for the hymnless» hook. In her essay, she writes:

Videos by VICE

I think that one of the reasons why my music connects with people who feel like they don’t fit in is because I have never fit in either—this is why the song «Hymn» is so special to me. The longer title was «Hymn for the Hymnless.» And when I say «hymnless,» I’m talking about people who feel like they don’t fit in, people who feel like they don’t have a hymn.

As an artist who has always fostered closeness with her fans, it’s an admirable sentiment and one that has seen her through her career. Listen above, and (im)patiently await the release of Rainbow, sure to be one of the year’s best pop albums, next Friday.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.