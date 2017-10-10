Here’s Phoenix Doing «Telefono» in a Phone Booth for Seth Meyers

Double the Phoenix fun today, friends. Last night (October 9) saw the Frenchmen take Seth Meyers’ ‘Late Night’ stage to perform a version of the typically bright and jaunty «Telefono» (complete with singer Thomas Mars in an actual telephone booth), and today the band have also released a new music video for «Ti Amo,» their sixth album‘s title track.

The performance (above) and the video (below) both stand testament to the really strong aesthetic mood that the band have established across their career, and specifically on Ti Amo, which came out back in June. Their music is sunny and escapist, and whether they’re performing in a studio, or soundtracking a rose-tinted beachy scene, they have an uncanny knack of being able to take you somewhere else entirely (you’re probably drinking an Aperol Spritz).

