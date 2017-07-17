Here’s the Drake/Game of Thrones Mashup Tape You Never Asked For

Whoa, it’s almost like people really like this show a lot! Nah, this is what life is gonna be like for the next two months and change so we may as well get used to it. So to justify my posting about this twice on this website in the same day here’s some actual music that mashes up Game of Thrones and Drake, who is kinda like the rap version of Game of Thrones if you think about it. Or not. It’s not like everything millennials like have to fit together.

Engineered by a musician named Tony K, Views from the Throne places the words of Toronto’s very own Euron Greyjoy (both of their arcs make no sense and are based on pettiness) atop Ramin Djawadi’s imperious fantasy score. Listening to young Aubrey’s cringe bars from «Forever» synced up to the iconic theme song is fun, for sure, but it’s also pretty nuts that Drake can be easily molded into whatever pop culture movement is happening at the moment. You can listen to the whole thing below, and I dunno, ride into battle as you harbour grudges against haters.

Phil took the summer off, you couldn’t tell? He’s on Twitter.