Here’s The National Performing «Day I Die» Live on ‘Colbert’

The National’s seventh studio album Sleep Well Beast is released today, and by all accounts, it sees Matt Berninger and company on the consistent form they’ve shown for the last decade-and-a-half. To mark the record’s birth into the world, the band rocked up to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform single «Day I Die.» The performance, which you can see above, is rousing, and layered, and atmospheric—basically just like literally everything else that Cincinnati’s crown princes of indie rock do. Watch it above and feel untalented, honestly.

