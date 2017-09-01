Here’s Ty Dolla $ign, Skrillex, and Damian Marley’s New Song, «So Am I»

Ty Dolla $ign is a hyper-talented guy who can do whatever he wants. Take «Stealing» from last year’s Campaign, a self-aggrandizing, whisky-sipping R&B track that had him crooning, «If breaking hearts was a crime / I’d do double time.» It fit seamlessly onto a record that featured the industrially sludgy Migos collaboration «???» and the loose melodic trap-rock of «Juice. He’s versatile, talented, and having fun. As Kyle Kramer wrote at Noisey last year, «Ty Dolla $ign is like an extremely successful version of your stoner uncle who plays the bass, and that guy is definitely having a great time.»



That doesn’t mean «So Am I,» his new collaboration with Damian Marley and Skrillex, is a good song. The reggae beat has been squeezed tightly through Skrillex’s desk and the yelped backing track sounds like a Pokemon in distress. It actively distracts from Ty and Marley’s vocals, which is a shame—the chorus-ending call of «So am I» is a decent hook. What could have been a fun blend of styles between Ty and Marley ends up sounding like a Fyre Festival promo and I blame Skrillex for this exclusively.

But maybe you can listen to «So Am I» below and pretend that the beat is less annoying. It’s worth a try.

