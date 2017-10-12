Is the ‘Sex, Drugs and Rock N Roll’ Holy Trinity Myth or Fact?

Let’s not kid ourselves. All rock musicians sign up with the allure and faint promise of buckets of drugs and days of sex.

But a new study, published in the Human Ethology Bulletin scientifically, investigated whether sex, drugs, and rock music are actually interrelated. «Sex Drugs and Rock and Roll: Evidence Supporting the Storied Trilogy» asks the question, «Do musicians really get more blow and booty?»

The results? Kind of.

«The takeaway message is that SDRR (Sex Drugs, Rock and Roll) does seem to be an interrelated phenomenon, but it depends on how you look at the variables,» the study’s co-author Marissa A. Harrison told PsyPost. «The results overall were not that strong.»

It’s not really the rock n roll answer we, or Ian Dury, who released the 1977 single «Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll» were hoping for.

The researchers examined the relationship between sex, drugs, and rock and roll with a survey of 181 men and 286 women. They found that there was a positive relationship between sex and drugs and rock and roll — but only under certain circumstances.

Research found that female rock musicians were five times more likely to have reported having sex with a short-term partner without a condom compared to non-musicians. Male rockers were more than four times more likely to have tried stimulants and more than twice as likely as others to have tried hallucinogens.

Other findings suggest that a positive sex/drugs/rock and roll connection is predicated on what constitutes «rock» music.

The reports says, «Men and women who preferred «harder» music had an overall greater sex/drugs experience and more sex partners in the previous year. Hallucinogen use was particularly amplified in those who prefer hard music. These individuals may be sensation seekers. Studies have shown that sensation seekers tend to enjoy more «hard» music than «soft» music.»