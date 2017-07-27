J Hus, Stormzy, Loyle Carner, and More Nominated For Mercury Prize

Despite the fact the Mercury Prize rolls around at the same time each year, everyone on the Noisey staff always forgets to lay down a bet. There are two reasons for this: 1) we’re probably not allowed and 2) there’s always a wild card or two in the line-up, someone none of us have heard.

Still, there’s a few sure-fire nominations this year. The full-list dropped this morning and includes albums from Stormzy and J Hus—two records that seemed destined (and deserve) to be on a list of the greatest British albums of 2017. Stormzy’s Gang Signs & Prayer is a triumph that went straight to Number One, solidifying British rap as the predominant sound of the UK, while J Hus’ Common Sense brought a brand new palette of sound to the table. Props to both.

Videos by VICE

Elsewhere there’s the usual record label fodder (hiya Ed Sheeran!) among a few other stand-out releases (such as Loyle Carner and Sampha). Check the full list below then get ready to fire some cash in the direction of your nearest bookies for the love of mankind (and power of music).

Alt J – Relaxer

Blossoms – Blossoms

Dinosaur – Together, As One

Ed Sheeran – Divide

Glass Animals – How To Be A Human Being

J Hus – Common Sense

Kate Tempest – Let Them Eat Chaos

Loyle Carner – Yesterday’s Gone

Sampha – Process

Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

The Big Moon – Love in the 4th Dimension

The xx – I See You

Read our feature on J Hus here.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.