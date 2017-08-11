Jack White is Releasing a Limited Edition 7″ Via the Detroit Tigers

Kirk Gibson’s pinch-hit walk-off home run to win Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, is often described as one of the most exciting and iconic moments in World Series history. Though Gibson was playing (injured) for the Los Angels Dodgers when he made the historic hit, he will always be remembered as a Detroit Tiger where he spent most of his career.

He is now also a Third Man records recording artist.

Videos by VICE

Jack White, a big baseball fan, who threw out the first pitch at a 2014 Tigers game, has announced a new Third Man Records, 7″ which will be offered exclusively in partnership with the Detroit Tigers. The A-side features «Strike Out,» recorded by a Third Man all-star group working under the name The Brushoffs, while the B-side is an interview that White conducted with Gibson, a two-time World Series Champion and now a Tigers colour commentator.

The 7″ that will feature the Detroit Tigers’ blue and orange colors is only available through a Tigers ticket package. A percentage of the proceeds are set to benefit the Kirk Gibson Foundation and The Detroit Tigers Foundation.



Image: Third Man Records