James Murphy Basically Said LCD Soundsystem Split Up For Ticket Sales

Since LCD Soundsystem announced they’d be back with new album american dream, due out on September 1, there’s been some confusion about the comeback. Considering the finality of their bow-out (like, they literally made a film about it), many have been left asking what the point was, and now the band’s frontman James Murphy has addressed that prickly issue, amongst other topics, in a new interview with the New York Times.

As LCD Soundsystem got bigger and bigger, Murphy says that he worried that the band’s output would get worse as their profile grew, stating «I didn’t want to be that band. I liked being the band that was relevant to me. I felt like we were about to be the band that was not relevant to me.» This is kind of fair enough, and seems like a decent artistic reason to want to cut a project short.

Videos by VICE

However, he also notes that the Madison Square Garden show which was their ‘last’ in 2011 had actually been booked for a while, and there were concerns that it wouldn’t sell well. So, Murphy decided that in order to sell it out, the band would announce it as their last show:

My theory was, if I make it our last show, we’ll sell it out in two weeks […] It wasn’t a total lark, but it was a bit larky […] But I like making decisions. I find it easy.

As the NYT points out, the show actually sold out in seconds, and in hindsight of seems like though Murphy had his doubts, LCD Soundsystem finished in a rush and was always kind of destined to come back. And especially with these statements in mind, fans wouldn’t be wrong to feel as though the band’s past has been cheapened somewhat.

Elsewhere in the interview Murphy discussed his initial uncertainty about making a return, before stating that he saw the opportunity as a challenge.

I was like, no, because now if we’re going to play again, we really have to justify it. That’s a new, exciting problem and far more interesting to me. We’ve got to do something good enough.



Overall, the revelations made in the piece will no doubt be a little disappointing, but with american dream on the way next week, we’ll soon see whether the great return of LCD Soundsystem was worth it.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.