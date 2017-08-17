Johnny Cash’s Family Doesn’t Want His Name Anywhere Near Neo-Nazis

One of the shitbags who marched with the white supremacists at Charlottesville this past weekend was photographed wearing a Johnny Cash t-shirt. Fucker probably thought he was as much of a badass as Cash was. Fat chance. The photo circulated on Twitter, everyone’s favourite hellscape, and seems to have caught the attention of the Cash’s children. As sane, rational humans, they were appalled.

The official statement, posted to daughter Roseanne Cash’s Facebook page, is diplomatic but firm, with the children saying that they were «sickened by the association» because no one presumably wants their name tied to the wastes of genetic material that are white supremacists.

Videos by VICE

[Johnny Cash] would be horrified at even a casual use of his name or image for an idea or a cause founded in persecution and hatred. The white supremacists and neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville are poison in our society…

They also took the time to remind this misguided fuck that Cash «championed the rights of Native Americans, protested the war in Vietnam, was a voice for the poor, the struggling and the disenfranchised, and an advocate for the rights of prisoners.» You can find the full Cash family statement below. Punch more Nazis.