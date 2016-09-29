Juicy J and Kanye West Share the Ball and Fire Heavy Video for «Ballin’»

Juicy J and Kanye West know a lot about balling. Kanye was once in a song where Jay Z mainly repeated «ball so hard» after every line and everyone loved it. As for Juicy J, he was involved in the making of «Stay Fly,» so who are you to argue with him on the matter? This new dynamic rap duo released their single «Ballin» yesterday, and now here’s the video accompaniment. J and ‘Ye flex in beige in a warehouse that looks awfully similar to the one from Kanye’s Runaway short film while several people shoot hoops into a net that spews fire every time someone scores. It’s probably hooked up to a speaker system playing this song. Watch the «Ballin» video below.

