Justin Bieber Is Banned from China for Causing ‘Discontent Among the Public’

News has broken today that Justin Bieber is officially banned from performing in China, which, honestly, feels like the sort of thing that isn’t really news because it seems so obvious. Justin Bieber being banned from China is like water being wet or bread being delicious: it is the sort of information you don’t even really acknowledge, because it just seems like it’s always been there, clear as day.

Except, of course, it hasn’t! Justin Bieber’s China Ban is actually fairly new, announced officially in a statement on the website for Beijing’s culture department. The Guardian reports that it was written in response to a fan who had asked for an explanation about the singer’s lack of Chinese concerts, stating: «As far as we are concerned, [Bieber] has engaged in a series of bad behaviours, both in his social life and during a previous performance in China, which caused discontent among the public.» Basically, China thinks that Justin Bieber is a public menace (to be honest it’s not too much of a stretch, #neverforget) and he can’t perform there no matter how nice and silky his voice is, Chinese Beliebers be damned.

The statement goes on to say that Bieber’s ban will help to «purify» the arts in China which does feel somewhat strong, however he does still have an in, with the culture department explaining: «We hope Justin Bieber is able to improve his conduct as he grows up and will once again find public favour.» To be honest, if those «Despacito» videos are anything to go by, they’re actually kind of not wrong. I too hope Justin Bieber will once again find public favour.

