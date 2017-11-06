Kanye West Returned to the Stage with Kid Cudi in Chicago Last Night

Almost exactly one year on from cancelling the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour, Kanye West returned to the stage last night, joining Kid Cudi at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. The two played «Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1» and the fan-shot footage below is worthwhile, if only because Kanye and Cudi can’t stop grinning throughout.



Rumors have been flying around about a joint project between the two rappers. In August, an anonymous source told gossip site Page Six that Kanye and Cudi were holed up in a studio in Japan. «They’re going to drop some crazy collaboration out of the blue,» a source said. «They’re going to drop some surprise project on everybody. They’re recording it now.»

