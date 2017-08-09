Kendrick Says He Couldn’t Call Himself the Best Rapper if He Had a Ghostwriter

For the man largely considered to be the greatest rapper of his generation, and potentially of any generation, Kendrick Lamar is not always the most vocal person: he rarely gives in depth interviews, which means that today’s Rolling Stone cover story is kind of an occasion. As well as revealing his juice preferences («a little kale, apple, spinach. Shit good.»), Kdot addressed a number of issues, including the touchy topic of ghostwriting in rap.

When asked, «Is it ever OK for a rapper to have a ghostwriter,» he answered thoughtfully:

It depends on what arena you’re putting yourself in. I called myself the best rapper. I cannot call myself the best rapper if I have a ghostwriter. If you’re saying you’re a different type of artist and you don’t really care about the art form of being the best rapper, then so be it. Make great music. But the title, it won’t be there.

It’s a fair enough point, and it’s also almost definitely tongue-in-cheek shade directed at Drake, which, lol. Elsewhere in the interview, Kendrick talked about other topics, like his his lack of desire to discuss Trump’s presidency:

«I mean, it’s like beating a dead horse. We already know what it is. Are we gonna keep talking about it or are we gonna take action? You just get to a point where you’re tired of talking about it. It weighs you down and it drains your energy when you’re speaking about something or someone that’s completely ridiculous. So, on and off the album, I took it upon myself to take action in my own community.»

Also included are his views on what streaming has meant for the album form, his relationship with Bono, who appears on DAMN., and lots more. Basically it’s a whole bunch of wisdom, and you can enlighten yourself by reading here.

