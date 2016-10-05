Kid Cudi Has Checked into Rehab for Depression and Mental Health Issues

Kid Cudi is currently undergoing rehab for what he cites as depression and suicidal urges. He made the announcement in a note posted to his official Facebook page last night. The note, which Cudi signed with his real name of Scott Mescudi, begins with Cudi’s admission that sharing news of his mental health issues made him feel «ashamed…to be a leader and hero to so many while admitting I’ve been living a lie.» He goes on to say that these feelings have always been with him, that «anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember.»

The news comes as Cudi gears up for his new album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’, which he says is still coming. He also says that he hopes to have completed his rehabilitation in time for his performance at the ComplexCon festival, which begins November 5. Read the entire note below.

Videos by VICE

Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer. He’s on Twitter.​