Kid Rock Is No Longer Running For Senate, Democracy Weeps

You may remember that Kid Rock, government name Robert Ritchie, made quite a song and dance about the fact that he would absolutely, certainly be running for Senate in 2018 back in July. Well, what a difference three months makes—he’s now totally U-turned. Everyone is extremely shocked.

Appearing on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, when asked about the run (which would have seen him going for one of Michigan’s Senate seats), Kid Rock responded emphatically. The Detroit Free Press notes that he said «Fuck no, I’m not running for Senate. Are you kidding me? Who couldn’t figure that out? I’m releasing a new album. I’m going on tour, too. Are you fucking shitting me?» So there you have it.

Videos by VICE

I mean, this is fine and also almost certainly for the best, though I would query his incredulous-seeming tone, because for a minute there he actually seemed pretty serious about, you know, running for Senate. Maybe it was the campaign website (www.kidrockforsenate.com) that did it, I don’t know. Anyway. Pretty happy to have avoided another democratic tragedy, though music, sadly, cannot consider itself so lucky: Kid Rock’s new album, Sweet Southern Sugar, is out Friday (November 3).

Follow Noisey on Twitter.