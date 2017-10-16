«Killed By Meth» Celebrates the Greasiest Rust Belt Rock N Roll

Killed By Meth 2 is a compilation of punk songs from the rust belt, which according to the map on the back of the record extends to Toronto and parts of Ontario, Rochester, Pittsburgh, Ohio, Chicago, Milwaukee and Detroit.

Compiled by Jesse Allison, a punk rock obsessive from London, Ontario, whose radio show and record label It’s Trash focus on greasy garage, the comp features 14 missives from bands with names such as Bloody Show, Static Eyes, Gun, Eroders, Erik Nervous, Golden Trash, Beastman, City Slang, Flesh Rag, Radiation Risks, Protruders, The Drains, Manager, and Real Regular.

The album’s name is a play on the Killed By Death series of bootleg compilations that focused on rare punk rock songs primarily from the late 1970s and early 80s, and the methamphetamine abuse that has affected many of Midwestern working class communities and neighbourhoods.

Like the first volume, released in 2016, the killer cover art is by Ben Lyon who has done work for Goner Fest as well as numerous bands including Nobunny and the Penetrators. And like the first volume the record is full of obnoxious and loud. Listen below and read a short email exchange we had with Jesse.



Noisey: The geography of the Rust Belt is on the back cover. Is that considered the true region?



Jesse Allison: I’ve seen a few variations of the Rust Belt map. I chose the one you see because it was the only one that included Canada. Im a Canadian who is an auto worker so it just seemed right. I love the bands that have come from this region going all the way back to the 1960s . I mean the term Rock n Roll was coined in Ohio!

Have you been to most of the cities coved on the album?

I have been to most of them except Rochester and Pittsburgh.

Besides the bands is there much of a change in Volume 2 from Volume 1?

I’d like to think both volumes of Killed by Meth are unique to each other yet similar enough where people want to own both records. The bands are distinct in terms of punk style yet have continuity to one another.

The comp includes bands from cities like Cleveland who have a long punk tradition but also newer scenes like Hammond, Indiana. Golden Trash are from a place called Sarnia! What is the common denominator for the bands?

We stayed in Hammond, Indiana when my band Klazo was on tour and from my observations it was a very clean , safe, suburban American town. Which as of late has produced a lot of interesting and short lived «lo-fi worship» bands such as Coneheads, CCTV, Big Zit and of coarse my guys in Gun. If you want to talk about Sarnia, Ontario it is more of the opposite, a heavily industrialized city which has a history in refining oil, rubber and many other chemicals that make the air stink. Golden Trash is by far the best thing my ears have heard from Sarnia. As for the common demoninator is it all about friends making music together.

What’s your fave track on the record?

Call me biased but I’m going to go with «Lower Companion» by Manager from my home town London, Ontario. If you’re into heavy gross punk examples Jesus Lizard and Cuntz then take a listen if you like songs that make you want to punch yourself in the face. Manager are constantly playing shows and have self released three solid cassettes. I got them their first American show in Detroit which was a lot of fun and with addition to that, the compilation will hopefully introduce them to new weirdos.

I’m digging Real Regular who also appeared on the first comp.

Real Regular are four nasty boys from Cleveland and feature my bud Richie on drums who runs Saucepan Records a wicked record and tape label. They’re also in a few spin off bands Rubber Mate, Perverts Again, Bad Noids. They are a repeater because they sent me two tracks for the first Killed by Meth. I wanted to spread the grime onto the sequel as the outro track and end things on a low note. Mission Accomplished.

The album is called Rust Belt Rockers but I see you wearing a NY Giants hat. Surely you need Browns or Steelers?

I was born a Giants fan, you can blame my father for that one. With the season they are having this year I would be best to retire and start watching hockey.

‘Killed By Meth 2’ is available now through It’s Trash records.