At Long Last, Here’s a New Song and Video from King Krule

Yesterday we reported that King Krule had been up to some business involving what seemed like promo for new music. And today, that new music has materialised in the form of «Czech One,» which sees southeast London’s most elusive son firmly back on his bullshit (where bullshit translates «singular, genreless genius»).
The track is a slow and contemplative in an almost lounge-y style, and sees the artist formerly known as Archy Marshall talk-singing over a meandering instrumental, as is right and good. The video compliments the song, following him on planes, down city streets, and even floating above the ground (Harry Styles who?). It feels like interesting, new territory and leaves the door open for more of the same to come, as Krule has also announced US, UK, and European tour dates for later this year (see below). I didn’t peg 2017 for the year that elevator music would be making its comeback, but if this is how it happens, consider me on board. Hear the song and see the video above, and give thanks for the return of one of the most understatedly fascinating figures in British music.
Videos by VICE
King Krule’s 2017 tour dates:
10/21 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
10/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
10/24 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
10/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
10/26 – Boston, MA – Paradise
10/28 – Montreal, CAN – Corona Theatre
10/29 – Toronto, CAN – Danforth Music Hall
10/30 – Chicago, IL – Metro
10/31 – Minneapolis, MN – First Line Music Cafe
11/3 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
11/4 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
11/5 – Vancouver, CAN – Vogue Theatre
11/7 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
11/8 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
11/9 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
11/20 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory
11/21 – London, UK – Koko
11/22 – London, UK – Koko
11/23 – Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall
11/26 – Paris, France – Casino De Paris
11/28 – Milan, Italy – Magazzini Generali
11/29 – Lyon, France – L’Epicerie Moderne
11/30 – Zurich, Switzerland – Rote Fabrik
12/1 – Cologne, Germany – Burgerhaus Stollwerck
12/3 – Hamburg, Germany – Uebel an Gefahrlich
12/4 – Berlin, Germany – Astra
12/5 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
12/8 – Stockholm, Sweden – Vasateatern
12/10 – Amsterdam, Holland – Melkweg
12/11 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma
12/13 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy
12/14 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2
12/15 – Glasgow, UK – SW63
