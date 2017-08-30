Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett Name an Album After Blood-Sucking Sea Bugs

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile’s new album is called Lotta Sea Lice, which could be in relation to the mysterious sea lice suspected of recently attacking in Barnett’s home town of Melbourne.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the pair have shared more details about the album that is due in October. The project, which began in 2015, when Vile wrote the song «Over Everything» for Courtney, has developed into enough material for a full album, that includes covers of Belly’s «Untogether» and Jen Cloher’s «Fear Is Like A Forest.» Courtney also does a version of Vile’s «Peeping Tomboy» that first appeared on his 2011 album Smoke Rings for My Halo.

Vile and Barnett are set to out on tour to support the album with the Sea Lice, a backing band that includes Janet Weiss of Sleater-Kinney, Stella Mozgawa or Warpaint and Rob Laakso of The Violators.

