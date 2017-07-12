Lana Del Rey Drops Two New Songs Featuring A$AP Rocky

Lana Del Rey / A$AP Rocky is one of the 2010s’ most notable pop music ships (it’s absolutely a ship, don’t argue with me), but it’s been a bit since they’ve connected on a track. As if to make up for lost time, we have two of these duets instead of one, both to be featured on LDR’s upcoming Lust for Life album.

«Summer Bummer» is a morose club banger with Playboi Carti providing, as always, adlibs, while «Groupie Love» is a big, orchestral pop ballad. You can listen to both of them below if you have Apple Music (link leads to the whole album).