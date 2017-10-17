Lars Von Trier Responds to Björk’s Sexual Harassment Open Letter

On Monday we reported that Björk had alleged sexual harassment by a Danish film director in a post on Facebook. Since then, Lars von Trier—who Björk did not name in her post but who is Danish and who directed her only feature film role in 2000’s Dancer in the Dark—has responded to deny those allegations.

Speaking to the online edition of Jyllands-Posten, a Danish newspaper, the Guardian reports that Von Trier said «That was not the case. But that we were definitely not friends, that’s a fact.» In addition, the producer of Dancer in the Dark, Peter Aalbaek Jensen, told Jyllands-Posten:

«As far as I remember we were the victims. That woman was stronger than both Lars von Trier and me and our company put together. She dictated everything and was about to close a movie of 100m kroner [$15 million].»

As it stands, Björk, who often discusses sexism, specifically in the music industry, has yet to respond to von Trier and Jensen’s comments.

